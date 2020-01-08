Who plays Matt in Silent Witness? Michael Landes is a familiar face for long-time fans

Silent Witness is back for its 23rd series and features a face many will find familiar.

Despite entering its 23rd series, BBC One's Silent Witness remains as popular as ever with millions expected to have tuned in to January 7th's premiere episode.

The series, which follows a team of forensic pathologists, is packed full of fascinating twists and turns and has hooked audiences for over two decades.

As it's been running for so long, however, we've seen plenty of cast members come and go and with the newly released series, fans have been reintroduced to the character Matt Garcia.

Matt takes on the key role of Nikki's boyfriend in the series whose connections to the former US Ambassador, killed in a harrowing plane crash in the first episode of series 23, leaves him searching for answers.

Silent Witness returns for series 23

Silent Witness returned to our screens with a bang on Tuesday, January 7th as Nikki and her team of forensic pathologists were taken very much out of their comfort zone when tasked with investigating a crashed private jet, belonging to the former US Ambassador, Jonathan Kraft.

Kraft was a long-time friend and colleague of Nikki's boyfriend, Matt, and she's given the unpleasant task of breaking the news to her partner.

While Nikki surveys the scene of the crash, Thomas is called to the scene of an apparent suicide but it quickly becomes apparent that the two incidents could, in fact, be connected.

Who plays Matt in Silent Witness?

Matt Garcia is played by the 47-year-old American actor Michael Landes.

While Matt Garcia is far from a series regular on Silent Witness, long-time fans of the show will be familiar with the character who was first introduced to us in series 21 back in 2017.

Matt spends a lot of his time working away in the US and is heavily embroiled in Washington politics, hence his connection to the former US Ambassador.

What else has Michael Landes been in?

In a career spanning over 30 years, Michael Landes has appeared in over 80 film and TV roles to date, according to IMDb.

At the age of just 16, Michael Landes earned his first acting role in the US TV series The Wonder Years, where he appeared in six episodes as the character Kirk McCray.

Since then, however, Landes has also gone on to appear in the likes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Union Square.

British viewers will likely know Landes best for his roles in the TV series Upstairs Downstairs and Material Girl.

Despite a plethora of TV roles, Landes has also appeared in several big-name Hollywood blockbusters including Angel Has Fallen, Gold and Burlesque.

Michael Landes returns to our screens today (January 8th) for the second episode of Silent Witness series 23 which airs at 9pm on BBC One.