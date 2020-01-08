Who is Kaylen Ward? Naked philanthropist raising controversial cash for Australian bushfires on Twitter

She has attracted both praise and criticism across social media.

So many are striving to tackle the Australian bushfires, but Kaylen Ward has tapped into a very unique way of helping out.

Recently, news of devastating blazes across Australia has captured global attention.

As highlighted by BBC News [Monday, January 6th 2020], over twenty people have been killed, including three volunteer firefighters tackling the ongoing crisis. It's noted that more than 6.3 million hectares (63,000 sq km or 15.6 million acres) of bush, forest and parks have been burned, also claiming the lives of many animals.

Of the worst affected areas, New South Wales has taken damage across over five million hectares. Over a thousand houses have been consumed and people are in need of shelter.

The ongoing news has encouraged many to donate to the cause, with some particularly impactful imagery going viral across social media.

Military landing craft arrives with CFA members and evacuees on January 8, 2020 in Hastings, Australia. The 205 people are returning to Melbourne after being evacuated from the Victorian...

Who is Kaylen Ward?

One of many people to help is Kaylen Ward.

Celebrities such as Elton John and Pink have donated large sums of money to help target the crisis, but Kaylen's overwhelming charity has proven rather divisive and controversial.

The 20-year-old Instagram and nude model attracted widespread attention when she sent out the following tweet: "I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires."

As highlighted by Refinery29, Kaylen already made a profit from selling nudes using the popular app OnlyFans.

For everyone saying I only did this to promote my only fans... y’all are insane. I raised over a million dollars, offered my product (my nude photos) for FREE and spent money and time sending that free product to thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

It's been a rocky road!

There have been some issues though, with the top comment on the previous tweet coming from Kaylen herself: "The fact that two people used the same photo to fake a donation is so disgusting. If you’re that broke that you can’t donate $10 to a good cause to literally save a burning country but instead scam me out of a free nude, you’re the lowest of the low."

In the wake of it all, she has also tweeted: "My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f**k it, save the koalas."

The top comment on the tweet reads: "my family disowned me" MA'AM, THEY DON'T DESERVE U." and the response has already earned hundreds of retweets and just under 30k likes.

I raised $1mil for Australia at the sake of my naked body being exposed on the internet to millions and millions of people. That’s a scary feeling to be that vulnerable and exposed to the world. But I did it because I wanted to do something good. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

Kaylen Ward talks impact

As reported by The Guardian, Kaylen has spoken about what happened the day after she encouraged followers to donate: "The next morning I woke up and it had gone absolutely viral and I was flooded with messages. It quickly just blew up and went upwards of $100,000 before I knew it."

She herself was actually affected by the 2018 Carr and Camp fires in northern California: "I got to see first hand how fires like that can affect people and how devastating they are.” To put [the California fires] up to scale with what’s happening in Australia right now, it’s not even comparable.”

It's all for a great cause!

