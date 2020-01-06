Are lightsabers still in Fortnite? Here’s why they have been removed!

Some people are wondering if lightsabers are still in Fortnite, but the iconic weapon is nowhere to be found as they have been removed by Epic Games.

There's been a lot of complaining about lightsabers in Fortnite from the community and Twitch streamers such as Ninja, so the majority of the game's population will no doubt be pleased to know that they have been removed by Epic Games.

Are lightsabers still in Fortnite?

Lightsabers are no longer in Fortnite as they have been removed by Epic Games.

The discontinuation of lightsabers is because the Fortnite Winterfest event has come to an end.

Epic Games' removal of the iconic Star Wars weapon is happy news for most as a lot of Battle Royale players were annoyed with them being OP and having overstayed their welcome.

Fortnite is better bc they removed lightsabers — Lookir (@Lookir1) January 7, 2020

Lightsabers were removed from Fortnite now I'm going to start playing pubs again — TGU_Phantom (@PH4NT0M5834) January 7, 2020

Original Story:

Fortnite made an historic $1.8 billion in 2019, making it the highest earning video game for the second year in a row. Its huge income of cash is largely thanks to its format as well as Epic Games' limited time collaborations with newly released blockbuster movies. One of the more recent crossovers was with Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, and this article will inform you of when the thematically added lightsabers are likely to be removed from the Battle Royale title.

The introduction of lightsabers in Fortnite has been massively divisive. While some love the inclusion of the iconic weapon simply because they're flashy and from Star Wars, others have been begging for Epic Games to remove the tool because of them being bugged.

Well, for those are who severely unhappy with the inclusion of lightsabers, the good news is that they're likely to be removed very soon.

FORTNITE SHUTTING DOWN: Explaining the June 2020 rumours

When is Fortnite taking out lightsabers?

Lightsabers will be removed from default modes in Fortnite on January 7th.

This removal date for lightsabers in Fortnite comes courtesy of dataminer @Hypex on Twitter.

As of now the Lightsabers are scheduled to be removed from default modes on January 7! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 29, 2019

Epic Games haven't confirmed this is when the iconic Star Wars weapon will be removed, but hopefully it happens as the novelty has worn off for most people.

Ninja has begged for lightsabers to be removed thanks to them having been "bugged" from the beginning, and others have echoed his annoyance by venting their frustrations on Twitter.

HOW TO FIX: Fortnite stuck on loading screen

Anyone have word on when the lightsabers will be gone? Sick of all these talentless pole smokers abusing it. God knows they can't win without it but how's that our problem? Simple get good or GTFO. #Fortnite — Sentinel_Sniper2 (@DH27sentinel) January 6, 2020

I cannot wat for the lightsabers to be removed. Just look at how far the guy hits me from.@fortnite @Epicgames pic.twitter.com/GNPvRpNpDS — Wayne James Fielding (@Weeyaan) January 6, 2020

On another note: I'm fucking done with Lightsabers in #Fortnite



Three epic weapons (none of which are fast weapons. Tac, Sniper, pistol) - not enough to stun someone with a saber. Of course I die because I have no rockets or snowball launchers. This is after killing 5. — Pixel Thiefy! (@Pixel_Thiefy) January 6, 2020

The day fortnite removes lightsabers is the day I become a happy young lad. — Seandon (@Seandonohgod) January 6, 2020