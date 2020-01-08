What was Verity inhaling in Hollyoaks? Fan speculation is divided!

The actress has already made a significant impression on audiences.

The special episode went down a treat, but what was Verity inhaling in Hollyoaks?

What an entrance!

There are some great soaps out there, and of course, this is absolutely one of them. Since 1995, audiences have flocked to bask in the drama of a variety of characters, some of which have made bold exits - to say the least.

However, it's always more exciting when they first arrive on the scene.

The recent one-off hour-long episode of Hollyoaks Later saw actress Eva O'Hara make her debut as Verity, but her emergence has fans somewhat curious about a certain detail.

What was Verity inhaling in Hollyoaks?

In the recent episode of Hollyoaks, Verity is seen inhaling something unknown.

As of yet, the identity of the substance is yet to be confirmed and fans are divided over it. Some have speculated that it could be drugs, whereas others feel that it's more likely to be some form of medication, foreshadowing a subsequent storyline.

Both are plausible...

Fans react to Verity inhaling

A number of fans were curious about Verity's inhaling, and have headed to social media to offer their thoughts and questions.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

So Verity is solvent abuser ‍♂️ Guess that's new but why do we need another drug addict storyline. #Hollyoaks #HollyoaksLater — Craig ⓒⓣ Thurston (@CtTweets08) January 6, 2020

Does Verity have some sort of health condition #Hollyoaks #HollyoaksLater — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) January 6, 2020

I’m guessing Verity has Cystic Fibrosis (that’s what the inhalation thing was to do with last night) & Edward hesitating was because he could’ve used Tony for organs or stem cells or the like. #Hollyoaks — G⎊rd⍟n_△⃒⃘M (@Gordon_AM) January 7, 2020

Especially when she finds out what has been happening to him. What was Verity doing at the end? Was it like drugs to keep up all night? — Maggie Barcoe (@MaggieBarcoe1) January 6, 2020

Eva O'Hara on Verity

In conversation with the Metro, actress Eva O’Hara opened up about playing the character: "... To play this person who is more confident and self-assured than myself is nice. Her initial character had adjectives like sharp and quick-witted. I felt really comfortable in her."

She continued: "Everything she does has an aim, she is very driven but also maintains a high and admirable social stance. She doesn’t really make enemies but her goal is to always stay on top so there’s a real chance of conflict. She’s basically a politician! She’s a character who never apologises, never takes no for an answer – it’s been my favourite character I have played."

We can see why!

