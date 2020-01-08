What is Pokémon Home? Expect to see it during Pokémon Direct January 2020

An explanation as to what Pokemon Home is before it is possibly featured during Pokemon Direct January 2020.

Nintendo surprisingly announced yesterday that there will be a January 2020 Pokémon Direct. Not only that, but it's also taking place tomorrow. A lot of people are stunned about there being a dedicated showing so soon after the release of Sword and Shield, but nearly everyone is excited about the prospect of seeing Pokémon Home and Sleep.

Pokémon Sleep is expected to be featured during the upcoming Pokémon Direct, and it's an app which is intended to monitor sleeping habits. It will reportedly "turn sleeping into entertainment" and many have dubbed it Pokémon Go but for sleeping.

While the idea of being given an incentive to sleep rather than staying up all night playing video games is enticing, this article will now strictly contain itself to explaining what Pokémon Home is so you have a general idea before Nintendo's showing tomorrow.

Y'all pls stop hyping the Pokemon direct for Sinnoh, I love Sinnoh but it's not a remake. SWSH just came out, they aren't releasing another game lmao. It's probably pokemon home/SWSH updates. — Hanna Lee❄️ (@iHannavi) January 7, 2020

What is Pokémon Home?

Pokémon Home is a cloud-based service that will store your Pokémon from a slew of different games.

According to an info graphic that was released back in 2019, Pokémon Home will be compatible with Sword and Shield as well as the below titles:

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu!

Pokémon Let's Go Evee!

Pokémon Bank

According to Eurogamer, Pokémon Home will allow you to trade Pokémon with your friends and strangers around the world when used on a mobile device.

While you will be able to transfer Pokémon from Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Evee and Go to Home, only Sword and Shield will be able to receive Pokémon from the cloud-based service.

The selection of transferable Pokémon will also reportedly be strictly limited to Sword and Shield's reduced Pokedex.

A release date for the service hasn't been announced as of yet, but it's possible that one will be revealed during tomorrow's Pokémon Direct. The service has previously been slated for an early 2020 launch.