West Ham United fans fuming with latest transfer update

West Ham United's move for Gedson Fernandes has hit a snag and now appears to be in doubt.

West Ham United fans have been left fuming after the Guardian claimed that Gedson Fernandes’s potential move to the London Stadium has stalled.

West Ham have been chasing the Benfica midfielder for much of the January transfer window so far.

However, it seems that the Hammers could be forced to look elsewhere, with their move not going according to plan so far.

West Ham are struggling to get a deal over the line for Fernandes.

And supporters of the London club are furious with the board for not completing the transfer.

Protests can’t come soon enough — Jurac⚒ (@54fc875286444f7) January 7, 2020

A week and a half if DS being back in control of transfers and it's the same old story. — Fortunes Always Hiding ⚒ ️‍ ⚽️ (@IanDeakin16) January 8, 2020

Clowns running the circus. — Lynne Cannell (@cannell_lynne) January 7, 2020

Now there’s a surprise! — Alan Turley (@28overpar) January 7, 2020

Said this from day 1. It would hit a "snag". No doubt club will spin something about a greedy agent too. — Neil Fitzgerald (@NeilFitzUk) January 7, 2020

Let’s just sign Joe Allen now and be done with it already lol — Joe Steward (@TheJoeSteward1) January 7, 2020

@davidgold we are the worse negotiating team in the world what hell or who do employ to do this what a joke we are — Chris Redfern (@redfern438) January 7, 2020

West Ham’s board have come in for strong criticism, with the side struggling to live up to expectations this season.

West Ham are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table, with frustrations rising among supporters at the London Stadium.

Thankfully for the board David Moyes has started well since being appointed as manager, but they may need to bring in some impressive signings over the coming weeks to reduce the pressure building on them.