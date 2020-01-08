Quick links

West Ham United fans fuming with latest transfer update

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.
West Ham United's move for Gedson Fernandes has hit a snag and now appears to be in doubt.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

West Ham United fans have been left fuming after the Guardian claimed that Gedson Fernandes’s potential move to the London Stadium has stalled.

West Ham have been chasing the Benfica midfielder for much of the January transfer window so far.

However, it seems that the Hammers could be forced to look elsewhere, with their move not going according to plan so far.

 

West Ham are struggling to get a deal over the line for Fernandes.

And supporters of the London club are furious with the board for not completing the transfer.

West Ham’s board have come in for strong criticism, with the side struggling to live up to expectations this season.

West Ham are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table, with frustrations rising among supporters at the London Stadium.

Thankfully for the board David Moyes has started well since being appointed as manager, but they may need to bring in some impressive signings over the coming weeks to reduce the pressure building on them.

