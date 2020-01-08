'We all think it's laughable': £4.4m star comments on Celtic player

The SFA have retrospectively punished the Celtic star.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish Football Association's treatment of Ryan Christie.

The Hoops attacker has been slapped with a two-match ban for an incident involving Rangers' Alfredo Morelos in Celtic's defeat at Parkhead last month.

Christie appears to have grabbed Morelos's groin area in an incident which has seen him punished retrospectively.

The Bhoys released a statement condemning the decision, a decision that Brown has described as 'laughable'.

Brown, a £4.4 million signing in 2007 [The Guardian], told Sky Sports: "Now you're going to have to watch where you put your hands when you tackle people, like with penalties now, you'll have to have your hands behind you. We need that consistency and the club have done the right thing by sticking up for Ryan because we all think it's laughable."

Laughable or not, losing Christie is a problem for Celtic. He has been a massive player for manager Neil Lennon this season and now is not the time to lose your best assets.

It's worth remembering that Rangers are only two points behind their Old Firm rivals, who have played a game more.

It'll be a fascinating second half to the season and, as the Gers discovered this time last year, a strong start is essential after the winter break.

Without Christie, and the likes of James Forrest struggling for consistency lately, Lennon's side could potentially stutter when Scottish football resumes.