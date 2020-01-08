Quick links

'We all think it's laughable': £4.4m star comments on Celtic player

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Christie and Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic lift the trophy following victory in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...
The SFA have retrospectively punished the Celtic star.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish Football Association's treatment of Ryan Christie.

The Hoops attacker has been slapped with a two-match ban for an incident involving Rangers' Alfredo Morelos in Celtic's defeat at Parkhead last month.

Christie appears to have grabbed Morelos's groin area in an incident which has seen him punished retrospectively.

The Bhoys released a statement condemning the decision, a decision that Brown has described as 'laughable'.

 

Brown, a £4.4 million signing in 2007 [The Guardian], told Sky Sports: "Now you're going to have to watch where you put your hands when you tackle people, like with penalties now, you'll have to have your hands behind you. We need that consistency and the club have done the right thing by sticking up for Ryan because we all think it's laughable."

Laughable or not, losing Christie is a problem for Celtic. He has been a massive player for manager Neil Lennon this season and now is not the time to lose your best assets.

It's worth remembering that Rangers are only two points behind their Old Firm rivals, who have played a game more.

It'll be a fascinating second half to the season and, as the Gers discovered this time last year, a strong start is essential after the winter break.

Without Christie, and the likes of James Forrest struggling for consistency lately, Lennon's side could potentially stutter when Scottish football resumes.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

