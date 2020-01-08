Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

Championship

Tottenham fans want 22-year-old back after Moussa Sissoko's injury

John Verrall
Luke Amos #40 of Tottenham Hotspur in action against AC Milan during the International Champions Cup 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 31, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos has impressed on a loan spell with Queens Park Rangers this season.

Luke Amos #40 of Tottenham Hotspur in action against AC Milan during the International Champions Cup 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 31, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans want Luke Amos recalled from Queens Park Rangers, with Moussa Sissoko set to miss much of the rest of the season.

Sissoko is due to be sidelined until April, in what looks a crushing blow to Tottenham.

 

Jose Mourinho’s side already looked short in midfield before Sissoko picked up an injury problem.

And there are a number of Spurs fans who want Amos to be brought back from QPR to help strengthen their side.

Amos has caught the eye at QPR this season, with his performances earning plenty of praise.

The youngster was on the verge of Tottenham’s squad under Mauricio Pochettino, but his progress was curtailed by injury.

Now he is fully fit again, the 22-year-old could help to protect Tottenham’s defence if he was recalled.

Amos’s biggest strength lies with his ability to sit in front of the back four, and his tough tackling approach could be just what Spurs have been lacking this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch