Tottenham fans want 22-year-old back after Moussa Sissoko's injury

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos has impressed on a loan spell with Queens Park Rangers this season.

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans want Luke Amos recalled from Queens Park Rangers, with Moussa Sissoko set to miss much of the rest of the season.

Sissoko is due to be sidelined until April, in what looks a crushing blow to Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side already looked short in midfield before Sissoko picked up an injury problem.

And there are a number of Spurs fans who want Amos to be brought back from QPR to help strengthen their side.

With sissoko out for basically the rest of the season we need to sign someone and/or recall Amos — Jœ (@Joe_Spurs) January 7, 2020

As we inevitably won't buy anyone surely we need to give Skipp a run and recall Amos? #sissoko #COYS — Mark (@batsyface) January 7, 2020

Surely recalling Luke Amos is something we should consider? Baring in mind the news we got today from sissoko. His stats for QPR are looking promising and he’s definitely ready to step up this year — Spurs News (@BlogSpurs) January 8, 2020

Yes please. Amos is our best midfielder at this point (Tanguay aside obvs but can’t count him when he never plays 2 games in a row) — Toby Bentall (@BetBentall) January 7, 2020

Good call. Amos showed such promise when he has those great pre-season performances before last season. If he hadn’t got injured Poch would have given him minutes ahead of Skipp — #ENICout (@MattyFrench82) January 7, 2020

That’s a lovely shout tbf. Amos strikes me as confident and unfazed, and as you say, he’s put in some hard yards already — ABC Team (@ABC_39310) January 7, 2020

Based on his numbers this season for QPR defensively he would be perfect for partnering NDombele. Would run his heart out and stick to his game plan as he’s a spurs boy. — Elliot Sheasby (@elliotsheasby) January 7, 2020

Good shout - said exactly same thing.

More experienced than Skipp and bit more physicality — Paul Adamson (@bedbadders) January 7, 2020

Amos has caught the eye at QPR this season, with his performances earning plenty of praise.

The youngster was on the verge of Tottenham’s squad under Mauricio Pochettino, but his progress was curtailed by injury.

Now he is fully fit again, the 22-year-old could help to protect Tottenham’s defence if he was recalled.

Amos’s biggest strength lies with his ability to sit in front of the back four, and his tough tackling approach could be just what Spurs have been lacking this term.