Tottenham fans react to reports that 22-year-old is set to make Premier League switch

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is seemingly set for a temporary switch across London to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham fans are not too pleased that the club is seemingly close to allowing Kyle Walker-Peters to move to Crystal Palace on loan, and with it, leave them with only one specialised right-back.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Spurs academy product, Walker-Peters, is set for a temporary six-month switch across London to Crystal Palace.

Whilst Walker-Peters, 22, needs the game time in order to develop, the Spurs faithful just don't understand what their club has in mind because they are hopeful that they will bring in another right-back once Walker-Peters leaves.

If Walker-Peters does make his switch to Selhurst Park then that would leave Jose Mourinho with only Serge Aurier as his bonafide right-sided fullback.

Other players such as Juan Foyth can move into that role, but given how Tottenham have defended this season that really isn't something to be happy about from the fans perspective.

Nonetheless, the Spurs fans are hopeful that a new right-back will be walking through the door, else they are not looking forward to having just one right-back in their squad.

Aurier has arguably been Tottenham's worst-performing defender during this campaign and that is some going given how things have panned out, both under Mourinho and previously, Mauricio Pochettino this term.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Walker-Peters rumours:

That's good for him

Will help him get regular game time & experience — . (@ftblTxshar) January 8, 2020

The only way this is acceptable if Zaha is involved in the deal — Wucas (@thfclucas) January 8, 2020

This has to mean that we’re signing a rb because wtf — Camz❄️ (@camzsavage) January 8, 2020

We're going to have 1 right back? — (@TanguyOClock) January 8, 2020

I assume this means we have a replacement lined up — Shay (@ShaySpurs) January 8, 2020

Maybe signing a rb if we are letting him go surely — Jack Jameson (@mabbsy1987) January 8, 2020

WTF ????????????????????????? — yidarmy35 (@Yidarmy35) January 8, 2020

FFS what little depth we had at RB is now left with no depth — David Rogers (@dprogers24) January 8, 2020