Tottenham fans react to reports that 22-year-old is set to make Premier League switch

Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is seemingly set for a temporary switch across London to Crystal Palace.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham fans are not too pleased that the club is seemingly close to allowing Kyle Walker-Peters to move to Crystal Palace on loan, and with it, leave them with only one specialised right-back.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Spurs academy product, Walker-Peters, is set for a temporary six-month switch across London to Crystal Palace.

 

Whilst Walker-Peters, 22, needs the game time in order to develop, the Spurs faithful just don't understand what their club has in mind because they are hopeful that they will bring in another right-back once Walker-Peters leaves. 

If Walker-Peters does make his switch to Selhurst Park then that would leave Jose Mourinho with only Serge Aurier as his bonafide right-sided fullback. 

Other players such as Juan Foyth can move into that role, but given how Tottenham have defended this season that really isn't something to be happy about from the fans perspective.

Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough in action with Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium,...

Nonetheless, the Spurs fans are hopeful that a new right-back will be walking through the door, else they are not looking forward to having just one right-back in their squad.

Aurier has arguably been Tottenham's worst-performing defender during this campaign and that is some going given how things have panned out, both under Mourinho and previously, Mauricio Pochettino this term. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Walker-Peters rumours: 

