Tottenham fans react after Wilfried Zaha transfer update

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is said to be keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are hugely sceptical over rumours that Wilfried Zaha wants to move to Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that Zaha’s new agent Pini Zahavi is trying to get his client a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window.

However, Zaha has been linked with Spurs on multiple occasions before, only for no move to materialise.

Tottenham supporters are now very doubtful over whether Zaha will make a move to them this month.

And there are some fans who feel that Zaha isn’t even the player they need right now anyway.

I AM NOT FALLING FOR THIS ONE 5 YRS IN A ROW.... pic.twitter.com/lnz1Ze5psk — McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) January 7, 2020

don’t you dare do this to us again — ZGold26 (@Gold26Z) January 7, 2020

This is bad news — yacine ff (@FfYacine) January 7, 2020

We don’t need him. Let’s sign a defender and DM. That’s priority — Luke (@Lako28) January 7, 2020

Couldn’t be further from what we need if we tried! — Edward Desbois (@edesbois) January 8, 2020

I hate the mess we are in currently, I don’t think this transfer will help, not short term anyway. — George Russell (@George_Russell8) January 8, 2020

Don't want him either — Bose (@shitscared1) January 8, 2020

Spurs are thought to have funds to spend in January, but Mourinho may be looking to strengthen his side’s defence before making moves to sign attackers.

Tottenham are in need of a right-back and a central midfielder most urgently, as they have been two areas of real weakness this season.