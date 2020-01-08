'Excited for his future': Some Spurs fans rave about 20-year-old 'right baller'

Tottenham Hotspur academy midfielder Jack Roles will be away from Spurs on loan until the end of the season now.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on Spurs academy ace Jack Roles extending his loan at Cambridge United until the end of the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium side loaned the 20-year-old to the League Two side in August, initially until January, but he has made such an impact that he will now remain until the summer.

Roles has scored five times in 21 appearances for the U’s, who currently sit 13th in the table, and won the League Two Goal of the Month award in October, so it's little surprise that Colin Calderwood was eager to retain his services.

With regards to his time at Tottenham, the Cyprus international has scored eight goals in 19 Premier League 2 appearances, four in four in the Premier League International Cup, one in three EFL Trophy ties and twice in seven Under-19 UEFA Youth League games (official Spurs website).

Roles - "a midfielder who has a knack of arriving late in the box and hitting the target" - went on to sign a new two-year contract at Tottenham in June last year (Football.London).

He then made his senior debut for Spurs on their pre-season tour of Asia in July, taking on Juventus and then Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

