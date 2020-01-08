Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Swansea boss Cooper says Liverpool loanee Brewster snubbed rival offers

Dan Coombs
Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has signed on loan with Swansea.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrating in the tunnel at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January...

Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster's loan move to Swansea City was confirmed last night.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper told the club's official website about his delight at sealing the deal.

 

Cooper said that Brewster rejected several offers to go to different clubs.

Brewster has a big reputation after top scoring at the FIFA under-17 World Cup.

He has had to deal with injuries since, and this is a big opportunity to play regular club football at a senior level.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Steve Cooper said: "We are pleased Rhian has decided to join us. He had a number of opportunities to go elsewhere.

“We have monitored his situation all season knowing what Liverpool’s plans were in terms of sending him out on loan. They were clear in the summer that they didn’t want it to be until this time of year.

“We think it could be a good move for everybody, including ourselves."

Brewster joins former Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda at Swansea, who joined the Welsh side in 2018.

This could help him settle quickly, and he could become an instant hero, if he is involved in the game away at Cardiff this weekend.

Rhian Brewster of England U21s takes part in a training session at St Georges Park on November 11, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch