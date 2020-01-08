Swansea boss Cooper says Liverpool loanee Brewster snubbed rival offers

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has signed on loan with Swansea.

Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster's loan move to Swansea City was confirmed last night.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper told the club's official website about his delight at sealing the deal.

Cooper said that Brewster rejected several offers to go to different clubs.

Brewster has a big reputation after top scoring at the FIFA under-17 World Cup.

He has had to deal with injuries since, and this is a big opportunity to play regular club football at a senior level.

Steve Cooper said: "We are pleased Rhian has decided to join us. He had a number of opportunities to go elsewhere.

“We have monitored his situation all season knowing what Liverpool’s plans were in terms of sending him out on loan. They were clear in the summer that they didn’t want it to be until this time of year.

“We think it could be a good move for everybody, including ourselves."

Brewster joins former Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda at Swansea, who joined the Welsh side in 2018.

This could help him settle quickly, and he could become an instant hero, if he is involved in the game away at Cardiff this weekend.