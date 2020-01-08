'He's garbage', 'awful decision': Some Sunderland fans react to club announcement

Sunderland have confirmed that the Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch has left the Stadium of Light for Aberdeem.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that Dylan Geouch has left the Stadium of Light for Aberdeen (official Sunderland website).

The Scotland international had joined Sunderland in the summer of 2018, following Jack Ross from Hibernian, and had made 42 appearances for the Black Cats.

After falling out of favour under Phil Parkinson and not playing since November, McGeouch has now returned north of the border, linking up with Derek McInnes' side.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Dons were interested in signing him last summer but McGeouch opted to extend his contract at the SoL for another year.

However, with Ross' departure and Parkinson's arrival, culminating in being frozen out of the line-up, he has now upped sticks after just 12 appearances all season (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Sunderland fans have been saying about McGeouch's exit:

Geouch was instrumental for Alan Stubbs' Hibs team as they lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Under Neil Lennon the two following seasons, he was also key as the Easter Road outfit won promotion back to the Scottish Premiership before clinching a fourth-place finish in their first campaign back in the top flight.