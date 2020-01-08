Stunning Celtic return for £11m star surely in doubt after bombshell

It looks like unlikely that Celtic will be re-signing the powerhouse this month.

Sometimes bringing former players back to a club can be brilliant decisions and Celtic can testify to that.

The Hoops re-signed Fraser Forster on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer and what an addition he's been.

Subscribe

Celtic probably haven't had as good a goalkeeper since, well, Forster, who left in 2014 to join the Premier League side.

Neil Lennon is on record as saying that he wants one of Forster's team-mates in Victor Wanyama back at Parkhead, but developments on Tuesday might make it unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko was ruled out until April with a knee injury.

Wanyama didn't seem to have much of a role in North London but Sissoko's layoff might very well change the complexion of his importance.

Suddenly, the Lilywhites may not be able to afford to offload the former Celtic star who, like Sissoko, is a central midfielder.

It isn't completely dead because Tottenham, according to The Daily Star, will be signing a replacement. But until they do, it's safe to assume that Wanyama's romantic return to Celtic won't be sanctioned.

The Champions League runners-up spent around £11 million on the powerhouse [The Guardian] in 2016.