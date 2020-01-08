Quick links

Stunning Celtic return for £11m star surely in doubt after bombshell

Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama controls the ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It looks like unlikely that Celtic will be re-signing the powerhouse this month.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur laughs during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

Sometimes bringing former players back to a club can be brilliant decisions and Celtic can testify to that.

The Hoops re-signed Fraser Forster on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer and what an addition he's been.

Celtic probably haven't had as good a goalkeeper since, well, Forster, who left in 2014 to join the Premier League side.

Neil Lennon is on record as saying that he wants one of Forster's team-mates in Victor Wanyama back at Parkhead, but developments on Tuesday might make it unlikely.

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko was ruled out until April with a knee injury.

Wanyama didn't seem to have much of a role in North London but Sissoko's layoff might very well change the complexion of his importance.

Suddenly, the Lilywhites may not be able to afford to offload the former Celtic star who, like Sissoko, is a central midfielder.

It isn't completely dead because Tottenham, according to The Daily Star, will be signing a replacement. But until they do, it's safe to assume that Wanyama's romantic return to Celtic won't be sanctioned.

The Champions League runners-up spent around £11 million on the powerhouse [The Guardian] in 2016.

Benjamin Pavard (L) and Ivan Perisic (R) of FC Bayern Muenchen fight for the ball with Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

