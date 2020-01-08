Stuart Pearce says Klopp can create a Liverpool dynasty

Liverpool are on the way to winning the league.

It is impossible to imagine Liverpool missing out on winning this season's Premier League.

The Reds have dropped just two points all season and are setting records, while Manchester City are well off their pace.

The question is not whether they will be successful, but how long they can sustain it.

Manager Jurgen Klopp signed a new contract last year until 2024, showing he does not intend on bowing out any time soon.

Former England international Stuart Pearce discussed Liverpool on Sky Sports' The Debate last night (7/1 10pm), and said Klopp is on the way to building a 'dynasty' at Anfield.

He said: "There could be a real dynasty at the club. He's got such a culture there. he's developing players, he chopped and changed for the (Everton) game the other day, and has youngsters coming through.

"Time will tell what mark he leaves on the English game, but at this moment in time it looks like exciting times at Liverpool."

First and foremost, Liverpool have to see this title race out and finish the job.

Then they will be bidding to retain their Champions League crown, and there is a chance they can win the FA Cup too this season.

Then the Reds can turn next season to trying to make it back to back Premier League trophies, and then talk of a multi-year dynasty can become really serious, but it's one step at a time.