Quick links

Rangers

Steven Gerrard has transfer update for Rangers fans

Shane Callaghan
General views of Ibrox Stadium during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will be signing players this month.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers will be making signings this month, but insisted that the club wouldn't be doing much business in regards to arrivals.

The Gers beat Celtic 2-1 before the winter break to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders who have played one game more.

Subscribe

Rangers have a great chance to end the Hoops' domestic dominance by stopping Celtic's bid for nine-in-a-row come May.

But with Neil Lennon guaranteed to spend money this month, it's essential that the Ibrox outfit follow suit and strengthen their squad, too.

 

So far, much of the speculation has been in regards to outgoings, and Eros Grezda left the club to re-join Osijek earlier this week.

And although the Rangers manager has confirmed that signings will be made, Gerrard revealed that most of the business will be for players leaving Glasgow.

He said to Sky Sports: "I think, come the back end of January, you'll probably see three or four go the other way. There won't be much activity in terms of incomings, that's all I can say.

"I don't want to give names, in terms of ins and outs, but there will be ins and outs, that's all I can give you."

It remains to be seen who the Rangers manager is targeting, but it's Ross Wilson's first transfer window since replacing Mark Allen as Director of Football and he'll know the importance of it being a productive month.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates with backroom staff at full time after defeating Celtic 1-2 during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch