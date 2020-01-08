Steven Gerrard has transfer update for Rangers fans

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will be signing players this month.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers will be making signings this month, but insisted that the club wouldn't be doing much business in regards to arrivals.

The Gers beat Celtic 2-1 before the winter break to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders who have played one game more.

Rangers have a great chance to end the Hoops' domestic dominance by stopping Celtic's bid for nine-in-a-row come May.

But with Neil Lennon guaranteed to spend money this month, it's essential that the Ibrox outfit follow suit and strengthen their squad, too.

So far, much of the speculation has been in regards to outgoings, and Eros Grezda left the club to re-join Osijek earlier this week.

And although the Rangers manager has confirmed that signings will be made, Gerrard revealed that most of the business will be for players leaving Glasgow.

He said to Sky Sports: "I think, come the back end of January, you'll probably see three or four go the other way. There won't be much activity in terms of incomings, that's all I can say.

"I don't want to give names, in terms of ins and outs, but there will be ins and outs, that's all I can give you."

It remains to be seen who the Rangers manager is targeting, but it's Ross Wilson's first transfer window since replacing Mark Allen as Director of Football and he'll know the importance of it being a productive month.