Who is Stephen Clements' wife? Fans heartbroken over passing of BBC Radio presenter

Many have paid touching tributes to Stephen on Twitter.

Family, friends and fans of Stephen Clements have taken to social media to pay respects and offer support for his wife and children.

It's heartbreaking news.

As reported by the Metro, the BBC Radio Ulster presenter has tragically passed away at the age of 47. Currently, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and the source includes a statement from BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston: ‘We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements... Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."

He co-hosted Northern Ireland’s 2019 Children In Need programme with Holly Hamilton and, before his regular show with BBC Radio Ulster, he hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for several years. His former co-host Cate Conway has already expressed her deep sadness, saying: "He was closer than a best friend, he was like a brother... I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces."

The news came on Tuesday, January 7th 2020.

So far, a great Sunday ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UOfKrncJjt — Stephen Clements (@radiostephen) January 5, 2020

Stephen Clements' wife

Stephen had two children with his wife Natasha.

These are 7-year-old Poppy and 3-year-old Robbie.

He shared a collage of images to his Twitter on Monday, January 6th, the day before his death was confirmed. You can check out his last show courtesy of the BBC here.

Fans pay their respects to Stephen Clements

Since the tragic news, many have taken to social media to pay their respects:

Just heard more heartbreaking news that local radio presenter Stephen Clements has passed away. Deepest condolences to his young family and friends. RIP — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) January 7, 2020

If ever you wanted to understand the esteem in which Stephen Clements was held in, this says it all. It's not often a voice can bring all of Northern Ireland together and that's something Stephen was able to do; not to mention make everyone smile, everyday. pic.twitter.com/zOtohi0SUn — Craig Weir (@Weir_NI) January 7, 2020

My fave ever Stephen Clements moment on QRadio breakfast. Showed his humour and talent all in one go. We all wish we could give him hugs today! @radiostephen - You’d love all the messages people are sending in to say they love you!! RIP pic.twitter.com/3dK419p3tL — David Hunter (@davidhunter7) January 7, 2020

Stephen Clements worked tirelessly and with sincerity to help so many good causes including ours.



The outpouring of love for him today is immense, truly marking him as one of life’s good guys.



We are absolutely devastated for his family at this time and send all our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P1K0ti8zfc — The Oscar Knox Fund (@Wee_Oscar) January 7, 2020

Anyone who knew Stephen Clements will feel like a bit of soul has been stripped away from their world today.



To his family, know that so many hearts are breaking with you. I hope beyond hope that you can find some strength in that.



Farewell, friend. You were simply beautiful. — colin murray (@ColinMurray) January 7, 2020