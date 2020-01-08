Who is Stephen Clements' wife? Fans heartbroken over passing of BBC Radio presenter

Stephen Clements
Many have paid touching tributes to Stephen on Twitter.

Family, friends and fans of Stephen Clements have taken to social media to pay respects and offer support for his wife and children. 

It's heartbreaking news. 

As reported by the Metro, the BBC Radio Ulster presenter has tragically passed away at the age of 47. Currently, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and the source includes a statement from BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston: ‘We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements... Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."

He co-hosted Northern Ireland’s 2019 Children In Need programme with Holly Hamilton and, before his regular show with BBC Radio Ulster, he hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for several years. His former co-host Cate Conway has already expressed her deep sadness, saying: "He was closer than a best friend, he was like a brother... I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces."

The news came on Tuesday, January 7th 2020. 

Stephen Clements' wife

Stephen had two children with his wife Natasha.

These are 7-year-old Poppy and 3-year-old Robbie. 

He shared a collage of images to his Twitter on Monday, January 6th, the day before his death was confirmed. You can check out his last show courtesy of the BBC here

Fans pay their respects to Stephen Clements

Since the tragic news, many have taken to social media to pay their respects: 

