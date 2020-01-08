Report: £35m creative ace on Spurs radar last summer set for January sale

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Suso last summer - could Jose Mourinho's Spurs take advantage of the fact he's reportedly on sale now?

A player who Tottenham Hotspur were linked with last summer is reportedly set to be offloaded by his current club in the January transfer window.

Back in June, AC Milan winger and attacking midfielder Suso was reported by Calciomercato to be on the radar of Spurs, as well as fellow London sides Arsenal and West Ham, plus Spain's Atletico Madrid.

Suso, formerly of Liverpool, stayed put at Milan in the end but has struggled to make an impact for a team punching way below their weight, currently a dismal 12th in Serie A.

In Italian outlet Tuttosport (8/1/2020, print edition, pgs 16-17), it has been reported that Milan’s hierarchy have decided to sell the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival, as well as Suso's recent lacklustre performances and head coach Stefano Pioli potentially changing formation, have all been cited as potential reasons for the Spaniard being rendered surplus to requirements.

Suso has a reported £35million release clause (Calciomercato), and despite his recent struggles with the Rossoneri, his overall tally with the club is decent, with 24 goals and 31 assists from 152 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Milan cult hero Dejan Savicevic said of Suso in 2017, as quoted by Football Italia: "He’s like me, he’s also got a great shot. He’s a player who can invent an assist, invent a shot. He can invent from one moment to the next, he’s the one who most possesses that quality."