Some Villa fans react after hearing 36-year-old striker could join, make damning comparison

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Glenn Murray.

Aston Villa are being linked with a whole host of strikers – and some names seem a little more exciting than others.

The likes of Olivier Giroud and Krzysztof Piatek would set pulses racing, but Britt Assombalonga and Gregoire Defrel seem a little underwhelming.

One rumour which really hasn't impressed fans is Glenn Murray, amid links to the Brighton and Hove Albion striker earlier this week.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that both Villa and Newcastle are interested in signing Murray, who is coming towards the end of his deal with Brighton.

The 36-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and it's suggested that Villa or Newcastle would like to take him on six-month deals.

That would likely be a case of taking over this contract rather than a loan deal, but having failed to register a league goal this season, fans aren't convinced.

Some feel that signing Murray would be 'desperate', joking that Villa would be better off signing Bill Murray or Andy Murray as he simply isn't good enough.

Others compared Murray to former Villa loanee Grant Holt, who scored just once in 10 games on loan at Villa as he joined at the age of 32; a damning comparison for Murray.

