Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Some fans react after their player is seen on Rangers' Dubai trip

Aiden Cusick
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers utility player Ross McCrorie was back with his Ibrox peers as Steven Gerrard's side flew out of Glasgow this week.

Ross McCrorie of Rangers is seen in action during the Scottish Cup 5th Round match between Kilmarnock and Rangers at Rugby Park on February 9, 2019 in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

Ross McCrorie's presence on Rangers' winter break trip to Dubai has provoked a strong reaction among fans of the Ibrox midfielder's loan club.

McCrorie was pictured with the Rangers players at Glasgow airport earlier this week and it has yet to be explained why.

 

The most likely explanation is that the 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, has returned to his parent club to continue his rehab, as he did earlier in the campaign.

Subscribe

But some Portsmouth supporters are wondering if there's more to it than that...

McCrorie has flitted between right-back and central midfield for Portsmouth, who have strengthened their options in the latter position in the absence of the Rangers academy product.

And it seems the following Pompey fans wouldn't miss him if he was to have his loan cut short - something that can be done in January.

Rangers have already sent one midfielder, Andy King, back to his parent club this month, with another two, Matt Polster and Greg Docherty, are being linked with moves away from Steven Gerrard's side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch