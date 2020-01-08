Some fans react after their player is seen on Rangers' Dubai trip

The Rangers utility player Ross McCrorie was back with his Ibrox peers as Steven Gerrard's side flew out of Glasgow this week.

Ross McCrorie's presence on Rangers' winter break trip to Dubai has provoked a strong reaction among fans of the Ibrox midfielder's loan club.

McCrorie was pictured with the Rangers players at Glasgow airport earlier this week and it has yet to be explained why.

The most likely explanation is that the 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, has returned to his parent club to continue his rehab, as he did earlier in the campaign.

But some Portsmouth supporters are wondering if there's more to it than that...

Ross McCrorie back at Rangers?... https://t.co/Sf41mnCFv9 — Jake Smith (@JakePompeySmith) January 6, 2020

Ross McCrorie looks to have been recalled by parent Club Rangers

-#pompey https://t.co/iQJgZpBK5H — PompeyFocus (@pompeyfocus) January 6, 2020

McCrorie gone back to Rangers? pic.twitter.com/P3WNJBu4Jm — Jordan (@JordW96) January 6, 2020

McCrorie has flitted between right-back and central midfield for Portsmouth, who have strengthened their options in the latter position in the absence of the Rangers academy product.

And it seems the following Pompey fans wouldn't miss him if he was to have his loan cut short - something that can be done in January.

McCrorie gone back? Good riddance I say never seen more overhyped player in my life. Can’t hack it in league 1 #pompey #RangersFC https://t.co/aoww9Yczcv — Russ (@CrustyBread23) January 6, 2020

The most overhyped player. Played RB and was average for us. Played CM and was pretty shit IMO. — John Black (@Johnblack_90) January 6, 2020

It’s a training camp they’ve got, wouldn’t be surprised if he was recalled, rangers need options for the run in and unfortunately it hasn’t been a great loan move for him. — Chris (@ChrisThornPFC) January 6, 2020

In the nicest way possible I hope so... — Nobby Clark (@nobbypfc) January 6, 2020

Rangers have already sent one midfielder, Andy King, back to his parent club this month, with another two, Matt Polster and Greg Docherty, are being linked with moves away from Steven Gerrard's side.