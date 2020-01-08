Some Everton fans want £22m attacker back amid Premier League return rumours

Former Everton man Ademola Lookman has been linked with a return to England with Newcastle United.

Some Everton fans have suggested bringing back Ademola Lookman, following rumours that he could make a move to Newcastle United.

Lookman only left Everton in the summer to join RB Leipzig in a £22 million deal (Goal), but his time in Germany hasn’t gone according to plan.

Sky Sports suggest that he could now make a swift return to England with Newcastle.

However, some Everton fans think that they should offer the youngster a chance to come back to Goodison Park.

100% and vlasic too. Our options on the right wing are walcott... Or sidibe.



Nuff said. — JustRob (@JustRob17) January 8, 2020

Bring him back.. let Carlo look at him — (@Sean88999) January 7, 2020

Looks a quality player and would take him. — DiscoDan (@DiscoDan18) January 7, 2020

Got to be better than Walcott and iwobi — Neil Ballantyne (@ballantyne374) January 7, 2020

With the new set up at the club Yes I would like to see him back — Evertony (@anthonyjgetty) January 7, 2020

Would be interesting to see him under carlo — Mahdi (@PrimeSancho) January 7, 2020

I’d have him back but I don’t think we’d go for him. Apparently Brands put a sell on clause in meaning we get a % of a future sale. Wish he’d have put a first refusal deal in place instead... I mean maybe he has?? No one knows... — James Hitchco (@james_hitchco) January 7, 2020

Whether Lookman would be interested in coming back to Everton is questionable.

The England youth international was desperate for more game with the Toffees, but was never really given a regular starting chance.

Lookman has also struggled for game time at Leipzig, where he has failed to make an impact since signing permanently.

If Lookman was brought to Everton he would be in competition with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott for a first-team place.