Some Everton fans want £22m attacker back amid Premier League return rumours

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ademola Lookman during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on January 31, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Former Everton man Ademola Lookman has been linked with a return to England with Newcastle United.

Ademola Lookman of Leipzig celebrates his teams second goal during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and RB Leipzig at Olympiastadion on May 12, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Some Everton fans have suggested bringing back Ademola Lookman, following rumours that he could make a move to Newcastle United.

Lookman only left Everton in the summer to join RB Leipzig in a £22 million deal (Goal), but his time in Germany hasn’t gone according to plan.

 

Sky Sports suggest that he could now make a swift return to England with Newcastle.

However, some Everton fans think that they should offer the youngster a chance to come back to Goodison Park.

Whether Lookman would be interested in coming back to Everton is questionable.

The England youth international was desperate for more game with the Toffees, but was never really given a regular starting chance.

Lookman has also struggled for game time at Leipzig, where he has failed to make an impact since signing permanently.

If Lookman was brought to Everton he would be in competition with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott for a first-team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

