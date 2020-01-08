Wesley Hoedt slams Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Hoedt is into his second loan spell in 12 months after disagreements with Hasenhuttl at Southampton.

Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt spoke to Nieuwsblad about Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's treatment of him in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp on loan in the summer after failing to secure a place at the St Mary's when he returned from his previous loan spell at Celta Vigo.

Hoedt claims that Hasenhuttl never gave him a chance despite topping the charts on all of his tests in the summer and slammed the former Leipzig boss' treatment of him before the start of this season.

He said: "That trainer sent me away, say. I went to Celta de Vigo for six months. When I returned, I was so fit that I was at the top of all the lists in the tests. He came to tell me that he was impressed and that I deserved a second chance. But then I responded: 'What do you mean, second chance? I have never had a first among you.'"

"Now, I have shown myself in preparation for eight weeks - very well trained and played - but in the end, it was again: 'We don't need you, you can go'. Anyway, I am still under contract, so I am not going to start a mud fight. The Southampton chapter is as good as closed to me. That trainer is still there. Even after they were knocked 9-0 by Leicester, he was allowed to stay," Hoedt said.

Hasenhuttl had a terrible start to the campaign at Southampton and the hammering by Leicester only made it worse. However, he has managed to slowly turn things around with the Saints losing just twice in their last nine Premier League games.

Hoedt, who joined Southampton from Serie A side Lazio in the summer of 2017, has played just 45 times for them in all competitions. The Dutchman hasn't played a single minute under Hasenhuttl and if his words are anything to go by, he will not play for the Saints ever again.

Southampton paid £15 million for his services back in 2017 and the Dutchman is under contract until the summer of 2022. Hasenhuttl's side will struggle to recoup the whole amount when he does leave but him leaving seems to be the best for all parties involved.