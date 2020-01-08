Three strikers Wolves should look at if Patrick Cutrone leaves

Cutrone has had a torrid time at Wolverhampton Wanderers since his arrival in the summer.

According to a report from Express and Star, Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is in talks with Fiorentina with a view to return to Italy in this month's transfer window.

The Italian has scored just twice in 12 league appearances this season. Cutrone is desperate for more game time and the report claims that Fiorentina want him on loan with an option to buy this summer.

Wolves will be left just Raul Jimenez as their senior striker if the young Italian secures a move away from the club. That will be a huge risk considering that Wolves will return to Europa League action next month.

Nuno Espirito Santo should dive into the market to secure a replacement for Cutrone if he was to leave this month and here are three options he should consider.

Odsonne Edouard

The former PSG man has become a star in Scotland since the start of last season. Edouard joined Celtic as a 20-year-old at the start of last season and scored 22 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions.

Into his second season now, the Frenchman has 16 goals and 15 assists already and has become one of the most lethal strikers in the Scottish Premiership. A move to the Premier League will be a massive step but it is one that he needs to take his game to the next level.

90min claimed that Edouard wants to leave Celtic this month with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all interested. Wolves will find it difficult to lure him away from the big boys but they have shown that they are capable of making big moves themselves.

Chimy Avila

A few eyebrows were raised when Osasuna signed Chimy Avila in the summer but he has stepped up to the plate brilliantly. The Argentine has scored nine goals already in La Liga this season and he doesn't look like he is going to stop.

Capable of playing as a number nine as well as on either flank, Avila will give Wolves a number of options upfront. The 25-year-old is very clinical in front of goals and possesses a wonderful left foot. He would be a phenomenal back up to Jimenez when required and with a little improvement, he could challenge the Mexican for a place from the start.

Josef Martinez

Unproven in Europe but Josef Martinez is still a very good player. The Venezuelan finished the MLS campaign last year with 33 goals in 39 games for Atlanta United and was one of the stars of the competition.

Martinez is incredibly versatile having played everywhere across the front four. Signing him would be a slight risk due to his inexperience in the top leagues but he will only improve under the guidance of Jimenez and Nuno Santo.