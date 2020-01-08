Sissoko injury puts pressure on Ndombele fitness at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho questioned Tanguy Ndombele's fitness.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's fitness was questioned by Jose Mourinho over the festive break.

Ndombele, 23, has started only 10 of a possible 21 Premier League games this season for Tottenham.

After the £53.8 million club record fee Spurs paid for him, that's a slightly disappointing return so far, and Mourinho told SkySports: "I cannot say that he is injured, I can only say he is not in condition which is a different thing."

Now the pressure has increased on Ndombele following an injury to Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko underwent an operation yesterday and was ruled out until mid-April, the club confirmed.

His knee surgery is a blow to Tottenham's season, and means Ndombele has an even bigger role over the next few months.

Spurs have other options too, with Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp, but Ndombele is the one Tottenham will be looking to

He was touted as a game changer for Spurs, the player to drive them forward, and in flashes this is what he has been. He just needs to show more of it.

Shaking off his injuries and playing on a weekly basis is the first priority.