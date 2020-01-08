Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Sissoko injury puts pressure on Ndombele fitness at Tottenham

Dan Coombs
Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur signs a contract at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho questioned Tanguy Ndombele's fitness.

Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo battles with Tanguy Ndombele during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's fitness was questioned by Jose Mourinho over the festive break.

Ndombele, 23, has started only 10 of a possible 21 Premier League games this season for Tottenham.

After the £53.8 million club record fee Spurs paid for him, that's a slightly disappointing return so far, and Mourinho told SkySports: "I cannot say that he is injured, I can only say he is not in condition which is a different thing."

 

Now the pressure has increased on Ndombele following an injury to Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko underwent an operation yesterday and was ruled out until mid-April, the club confirmed.

His knee surgery is a blow to Tottenham's season, and means Ndombele has an even bigger role over the next few months.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during a training session on March 11, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

Spurs have other options too, with Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp, but Ndombele is the one Tottenham will be looking to

He was touted as a game changer for Spurs, the player to drive them forward, and in flashes this is what he has been. He just needs to show more of it.

Shaking off his injuries and playing on a weekly basis is the first priority.

Heung-Min Son (C) competes for the ball against Tanguy Ndombele (L) and Dele Alli during the Tottenham Hotspur official training

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch