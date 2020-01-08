Quick links

'See you next year': Liverpool fans respond to 19-year-old's Tweet

Rhian Brewster has officially left Liverpool on loan.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster has finally secured a loan move away from Anfield.

The 19-year-old hitman has joined Swansea City on a deal until the end of this season.

Earlier in the week it looked like Brewster's move from Liverpool to South Wales was in danger of falling through.

But both clubs confirmed the loan on Tuesday night and the teenage striker himself commented on the move on Twitter.

 

Here's how Brewster reacted to the transfer:

He is one of the most exciting players to have come through the academy in recent years and the future seems very bright for him on Merseyside, but he needs regular football.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp promoted him to senior duties this season instead of signing an established replacement for Daniel Sturridge and it hasn't worked out all that much.

Prior to leaving, Brewster hadn't played a minute of Premier League football this season due to being behind Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order, but fans of the European champions are hopeful that he'll return a bigger and better player come this summer.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

