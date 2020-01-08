Where is Seacroft, Inverkip? Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming explores home of horror

This eye-opening documentary into a shocking case shouldn't be missed.

A house at Seacroft, Inverkip was host to horrors and a new BBC documentary aims to shed light on it all.

Documentaries can never be underestimated...

They entertain us, of that there's no doubt, but most importantly, they educate us. In recent years, we've witnessed a surge in the public's interest in non-fiction filmmaking. Streaming services like Netflix have truly embraced our increasing passion for information, as well as many others.

The BBC has long given audiences the opportunity to dive into a wealth of subjects, from sports to serial killers.

The latest to attract significant attention is Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, which is told in two parts and begins airing on BBC Two on Wednesday, January 8th 2020.

Police forensic officers continue searching the garden of Margaret Fleming's carers who reported her missing six weeks ago on December 19, 2016 in Inverkip, Scotland. Margaret Fleming, 36,...

Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming

From director Matt Pinder comes this utterly fascinating and disturbing documentary diving into the investigation and trial of both Edward Cairney and Avril Jones.

As the BBC highlights, the pair were accused of the murder of 35-year-old Margaret Fleming. After suspicions were raised in 2016 as the result of an application, it was discovered that Margaret had seemingly vanished from a village on the west coast of Scotland.

Authorities believed her to be vulnerable and in the full-time care of the individuals just mentioned, but tragically, it was revealed that none of her friends or family had seen her since 1999.

The pair were accused of murdering her, hiding her body and claiming her benefits for a staggering sixteen years. The two-parter details the investigation and trial with a range of resources.

Where is Seacroft, Inverkip?

The home of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones is a remote coastal property in the village of Inverkip, as the earlier source outlines.

It's located on the A78.

Inverkip is a village in the Inverclyde council area and historic county of Renfrewshire in the west-central Lowlands of Scotland. It's also worth noting that its name derives from the River Kip.

Check out the below tweet:

The death of her father in 1995 proved to be a catalyst for Margaret to move from Port Glasgow to Inverkip. There she stayed with Edward Cairney and Avril Jones at their dilapidated home, named Seacroft, on the Clyde coast. pic.twitter.com/muxRUW1JOH — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 14, 2019

Burying the past

Inverclyde Now wrote back in 2018 that there were plans to build new houses at the Seacroft site, which was searched extensively during the investigation into Margaret's disappearance.

Slam Transport businessmen - Minaz Rajabali and Harinder Kohli - applied for the development of four homes.

As we see in the documentary episodes, the property is rundown, providing potential for new builds.

The source notes that a part of the application read: "This small, but perfectly-formed development at Seacroft is wholly compliant with planning policy, design guidance and the overall strategy of reinvigoration of this part of the Clyde Coast. It is strongly commended to Inverclyde Council."

