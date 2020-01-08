Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Reported Steve Bruce target has 8 goals in 12 games v Newcastle

Shane Callaghan
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign the big striker.

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal is helped up by Leandro Bacuna of Aston Villa during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on May 15, 2016 in...

Newcastle United fans would love to have reported target Olivier Giroud [The Telegraph] signed this month.

The former Arsenal hitman has 78 Premier League goals under his belt and - ahem - a World Cup winners medal.

Despite being 33, he would be a top, top signing for Newcastle who need all the goals that they can get.

Joelinton has managed to score once in the Premier League since his £40 million move and although Giroud is of a similar mould, he is far better.

 

Plus, the Magpies' faithful might fancy singing Giroud's name instead of cursing it.

That's because the big Chelsea striker has been the scourge of them since arriving in the Premier League in 2012.

The Frenchman has faced Newcastle on 12 occasions and scored eight times [Transfermarkt]. He hasn't scored in his four games for Chelsea against the St James's Park, meaning that he had eight in eight games for Arsenal.

It's still a fine return against the one club and illustrates his fondness for scoring against them.

Steve Bruce's side are only five points above the drop zone and someone of Giroud's talent could really propel them higher up the table from now until May.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch