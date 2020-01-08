Reported Steve Bruce target has 8 goals in 12 games v Newcastle

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign the big striker.

Newcastle United fans would love to have reported target Olivier Giroud [The Telegraph] signed this month.

The former Arsenal hitman has 78 Premier League goals under his belt and - ahem - a World Cup winners medal.

Despite being 33, he would be a top, top signing for Newcastle who need all the goals that they can get.

Joelinton has managed to score once in the Premier League since his £40 million move and although Giroud is of a similar mould, he is far better.

Plus, the Magpies' faithful might fancy singing Giroud's name instead of cursing it.

That's because the big Chelsea striker has been the scourge of them since arriving in the Premier League in 2012.

The Frenchman has faced Newcastle on 12 occasions and scored eight times [Transfermarkt]. He hasn't scored in his four games for Chelsea against the St James's Park, meaning that he had eight in eight games for Arsenal.

It's still a fine return against the one club and illustrates his fondness for scoring against them.

Steve Bruce's side are only five points above the drop zone and someone of Giroud's talent could really propel them higher up the table from now until May.