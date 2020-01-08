Report: West Ham want £20m star Rio Ferdinand claimed Everton should sign

West Ham United boss David Moyes is eager to bolster his squad's midfield options for the second half of the campaign.

According to the Guardian, West Ham United could move for Sander Berge, Joe Allen or Morgan Sanson, as their move for Gedson Fernandes has stalled.

West Ham have been tracking Benfica midfielder Fernandes for much of the summer so far, but are struggling to get a deal over the line.

Even if West Ham did sign Fernandes he is said to be regarded as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate starter by the London club.

And with their efforts to get the Benfica man failing so far, West Ham are now lining up alternatives.

Berge, Allen and Sanson are all said to be on David Moyes’s wishlist, as he looks to improve West Ham’s midfield.

Allen would arguably be the least inspiring choice, but the Stoke City midfielder is well admired by Moyes, who has tried to sign him before.

Berge, meanwhile, may just be the most interesting pick out of all the alternatives.

Berge has seriously impressed at Genk, even in the Champions League, where his performances have earned great praise.

Indeed, former West Ham man Rio Ferdinand is a big fan of the defensive midfielder, and suggested he would be a great addition for Everton earlier this campaign.

“I like Berge, the young midfielder. I think he’s 21, can take the ball,” Ferdinand said to BT Sport earlier this season, when asked who he would sign if he was in charge at Everton.

Berge is still young enough to develop well at West Ham, and a potential partnership with Declan Rice would give Moyes two of the best young talents in the Premier League.

If West Ham were to sign Berge he could cost £20 million, according to Bleacher Report.