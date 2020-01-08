Report: West Ham could make move for star Jurgen Klopp called 'amazing'

West Ham United are said to be interested in Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who has struggled for game time recently.

According to the Guardian, West Ham United could move for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne, who looks set to leave Liverpool.

Clyne has struggled for game time at Liverpool ever since Trent Alexander-Arnold broke through and took his place at right-back.

With Alexander-Arnold now a key player for Liverpool, Clyne could be shown the exit door, and West Ham are keen.

The Hammers are set to be without Ryan Fredericks for a concerted period of time, and David Moyes is reluctant to make Pablo Zabaleta a regular starter.

West Ham could now move for Clyne, who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of.

“Since I have been here, he has played 100 or so games, then he got a bad injury and was out. Trent emerged, then Joe got fit, and the situation changed,” Klopp said of Clyne to the Liverpool Echo.

“You can train at the highest level, but you have to wait. Is that nice? No. Is it the job? Yes. That’s how it is. Because Clyney did that and trained at a really high level then he could perform like he did, just amazing.”

If Clyne does sign for West Ham, the Hammers will hope that he can step into their side and perform to a high standard too.

West Ham will need the 28-year-old to show no signs of rust, as they cannot afford to slip back into a relegation fight.

West Ham have started brightly under David Moyes, but still remain in 16th place in the Premier League table, and are eager to strengthen their squad over the coming weeks.