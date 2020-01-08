Report: Tottenham given fitness boost with pair expected to return next month

Tottenham Hotspur also are not expecting Tanguy Ndombele's or Harry Winks's latest injury problems to be serious.

According to a report in the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping that their injury crisis improves in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are currently without a huge number of first-team players, with Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane the latest pair sidelined.

While Kane and Sissoko are set to be out for the long-term, Spurs are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with their other injured players.

The Standard reports that Tanguy Ndombele’s problem is not serious but he is a 'major doubt' for the weekend, while Harry Winks and Danny Rose could both be fit to take on Liverpool.

In further good news, Tottenham are expecting that Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies will return to action next month now.

Lloris has been out for months since dislocating his elbow, while Davies has also been out for a long time with an ankle problem.

Davies has been a bigger loss to Spurs than many realised at first, as Mourinho has had issues at left-back in the Welsh international’s absence.

Rose, Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon have all played at left-back since Davies picked up a problem, but they haven’t looked as secure as him.

Lloris, meanwhile, will surely walk back into Spurs goal when he does return to full fitness as Paulo Gazzaniga hasn’t proved entirely reliable.