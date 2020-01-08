Report: Tottenham could target 13-goal midfielder - despite Mourinho saying 'definitely no'

Tottenham Hotspur are once again being linked with Bruno Fernandes.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are back in for Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes after the injury blow to Moussa Sissoko.

It's claimed that Jose Mourinho is keen to go for Fernandes after learning that Sissoko will be out until April, having undergone knee surgery.

This would be a surprise for a couple of reasons, the first being that Fernandes isn't really a like-for-like replacement for Sissoko in the Spurs midfield.

Sissoko offers great energy and box-to-box ability, whereas Fernandes is more of a creative number 10; more of a Christian Eriksen replacement if anything.

Another reason is that Mourinho himself even told the Daily Mail earlier this season that signing Fernandes was 'definitely no', claiming his value was now beyond Tottenham.

It would be a surprise to see that stance change so quickly, but maybe recent performances have left Mourinho feeling that Spurs do actually need a big-money signing like Fernandes.

The 25-year-old has hit 13 goals and 13 assists this season, so he could certainly make an impact for Spurs whilst strengthening their midfield in a different way following Sissoko's injury.

Last week, Fernandes admitted to Record that he wanted to join Tottenham over the summer, and there may just be a chance that Mourinho revives a move after all.