Report: Teenage winger rejects West Ham offer to sign for Celtic instead

Celtic have won the race for winger Bruno Davidson.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have tied up the signing of winger Bruno Davidson amid strong interest from various Premier League clubs.

It's claimed that the teenage wide man has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Parkhead, finalising his move to Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Davidson is only 15, but he had already attracted major interest from teams in England, with firm offers from Leicester City and West Ham United on the table.

He had even been on trial with Liverpool and Southampton, but has now picked a move to Celtic as he chose staying in Scotland over heading down to England.

Davidson is currently with Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh, and Celtic have seen a whole host of their graduates emerge into the Bhoys first team over the years.

Mark Burchill, Gary Caldwell, John Collins, John Hughes, Leigh Griffiths, Kenny Miller and Paul Telfer have all passed through Hutchison Vale before playing for Celtic's first team.

Celtic will now hope that Davidson follows suit having won the battle for his signature, with a big future being predicted for the teenager.