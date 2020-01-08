Report: Stoke City want £12m for West Ham target Joe Allen

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City's Joe Allen.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are trying to negotiate a deal for Stoke City's Joe Allen but the Potters are set to make it hard for them.

The report claims that West Ham's attempt to sign Benfica's Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan with an option to buy has stalled which has forced David Moyes to look at Joe Allen.

The Telegraph reported two days ago that Stoke City value Allen at a measly £7 million. However, the Guardian claim today that the Potters want £12 million for their star midfielder but West Ham are negotiating a deal to bring the price down.

Allen has played 24 times in the Championship for Stoke so far this season. The Welshman, 29, has a lot of experience and would be an impressive signing for the Hammers either as a starter or as a backup to one of Declan Rice or Mark Noble.

David Moyes is a huge fan of Allen, having tried to sign him during his previous stint as West Ham boss. Hammers' co-chairman David Sullivan confirmed back in February 2018 that a £25 million bid for Allen was rejected by Stoke who were then battling relegation. (Football.London)

With over three weeks still to go in the transfer window, anything is possible. The Hammers would certainly like to bring in a new midfielder to compete with Noble and Rice but we will have to see if they can convince Stoke to let him go for less than the £12 million that they reportedly want.