Report states what Arteta has told wanted Arsenal player, lucrative offer on the table

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Hertha Berlin remain interested in signing Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has promised Granit Xhaka a big role in the second half of the season, in an attempt to convince him to stay.

It's claimed that whilst Hertha Berlin's move to sign Xhaka has stalled, they're still hoping to lure him to the German capital during this month's transfer window.

 

Hertha have allegedly made a 'lucrative' offer to Xhaka in an effort to sign him, but Xhaka is currently edging towards staying at the Emirates Stadium.

That may well be because of the role Arteta has promised him, and Hertha have now lined up Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson as a potential alternative.

That's positive news for Arsenal, as Xhaka was looked impressive in the early stages of Arteta's reign, particularly impressing against Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

The Swiss midfielder hasn't always been a fan favourite at Arsenal, but he has shown lately that he has a big role to play in the Arsenal midfield.

Until the window closes, there will still be some anxiety about Xhaka leaving, but the reports in Germany are pointing in the right direction for the Gunners.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta hugs Granit Xhaka after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

