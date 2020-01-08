Report states what Arteta has told wanted Arsenal player, lucrative offer on the table

Hertha Berlin remain interested in signing Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has promised Granit Xhaka a big role in the second half of the season, in an attempt to convince him to stay.

It's claimed that whilst Hertha Berlin's move to sign Xhaka has stalled, they're still hoping to lure him to the German capital during this month's transfer window.

Hertha have allegedly made a 'lucrative' offer to Xhaka in an effort to sign him, but Xhaka is currently edging towards staying at the Emirates Stadium.

That may well be because of the role Arteta has promised him, and Hertha have now lined up Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson as a potential alternative.

That's positive news for Arsenal, as Xhaka was looked impressive in the early stages of Arteta's reign, particularly impressing against Manchester United.

The Swiss midfielder hasn't always been a fan favourite at Arsenal, but he has shown lately that he has a big role to play in the Arsenal midfield.

Until the window closes, there will still be some anxiety about Xhaka leaving, but the reports in Germany are pointing in the right direction for the Gunners.