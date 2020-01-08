Report: Roma considering move for Newcastle and West Ham target Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi will have a number of options to choose from in this month's transfer window.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Serie A side AS Roma are considering a move for out of favour Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and is heavily rumoured to leave the club this month. The Telegraph reported this week that Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all interested in Batshuayi but could Roma pip them all to land him?

The Giallorossi have just Edin Dzeko and Nikola Kalinic as their out and out strikers at the moment. The latter hasn't quite had the same impact since joining the club on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer which has increased the need for Roma to find another striker.

Batshuayi, when given a good run of games, is capable of finding the net on a regular basis. The Belgian scored five goals in nine starts for Crystal Palace in the second half of last season but a move to the Italian outfit could make more sense.

Batshuayi will no doubt get more game time if he decides to move to one of the Premier League sides interested in him. However, with Roma in the Europa League, he will potentially have the opportunity to play at the top level.

Edin Dzeko is 33 already and Batshuayi, with a bit of time, could well become the first choice for the Giallorossi as early as next season. The likes of Newcastle and West Ham still have a chance to land the forward but Roma's entry into the race for him makes things a little difficult.