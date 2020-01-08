Report: Rodgers hatches plan to try and sign Celtic player he called 'top-class'

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Leicester City.

According to The Daily Record, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard – but only at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Celtic have made it clear that Edouard isn't for sale this month, which is no great surprise given that the Bhoys need him for their title battle and Europa League campaign.

Yet come summer, Celtic may be in danger of losing Edouard, with Premier League sides seemingly queueing up to land the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Celtic would allegedly demand around £30million for Edouard, and Rodgers is already hatching a plan to make a summer move for the striker, identifying him as a potential heir to Jamie Vardy.

The 21-year-old has smashed 16 goals and 15 assists this season whilst also bagging a ridiculous 11 goals in six games for France Under-21's, again showing his goalscoring prowess.

Tall and strong but also quick and skilful, Edouard looks to the full package as a centre forward, with some even feeling he can be better than Moussa Dembele.

Celtic fans won't want to see Edouard join forces with Rodgers, and the Bhoys themselves may be a little reluctant, but the Leicester boss did love Edouard at Parkhead.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun last season, Rodgers branded Edouard 'top-class' and a 'top talent', so the rumours aren't a great surprise - but with Rodgers understanding that Celtic won't sell now, his plan to reunite with Edouard may have to wait a few months at the very least.