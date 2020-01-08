Report: Rangers issue respond to Newcastle move for Alfredo Morelos

Newcastle United are said to be keen on taking Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos away from Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side.

According to the Northern Echo, Rangers have knocked back Newcastle United after they made contract over Alfredo Morelos.

Newcastle are on hunt for a new striker this summer, and Rangers goalscorer Morelos has been on their radar.

Newcastle wanted to bring the Colombian to St. James’ Park, but Rangers quickly swatted aside the interest from the Premier League club.

Rangers are locked in a title battle with Celtic and have no interested in selling Morelos at this stage, whatever the offer.

Newcastle have now given up on trying to get the striker, with Rangers holding firm.

The news should go down well at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard’s side needing Morelos to keep firing if they are to win the league.

The 23-year-old has hit a remarkable 28 goals in 35 matches for Rangers this term, and is arguably the finest player north of the border.