Report: Rangers issue respond to Newcastle move for Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Newcastle United are said to be keen on taking Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos away from Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off near the end of the game during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December...

According to the Northern Echo, Rangers have knocked back Newcastle United after they made contract over Alfredo Morelos.

Newcastle are on hunt for a new striker this summer, and Rangers goalscorer Morelos has been on their radar.

 

Newcastle wanted to bring the Colombian to St. James’ Park, but Rangers quickly swatted aside the interest from the Premier League club.

Rangers are locked in a title battle with Celtic and have no interested in selling Morelos at this stage, whatever the offer.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Newcastle have now given up on trying to get the striker, with Rangers holding firm.

The news should go down well at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard’s side needing Morelos to keep firing if they are to win the league.

The 23-year-old has hit a remarkable 28 goals in 35 matches for Rangers this term, and is arguably the finest player north of the border.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

