Report: Newcastle star wants to leave, despite Steve Bruce praise

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has failed to seize his opportunity at St. James' Park this season.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle now wants to leave St. James’ Park, after failing to break into Steve Bruce’s starting line-up this season.

Gayle has been given some fleeting opportunities in Newcastle’s first-team this term, but he has been unable to seize his chance.

Gayle has actually been wasteful in front of goal and snatched at chances, with Bruce already seemingly demoting him down the pecking order.

Newcastle have used Yoshinori Muto ahead of Gayle in recent weeks, and the 29-year-old is now eager to make an exit.

Bruce spoke positively about Gayle earlier this season, insisting that he wanted to give the striker a chance.

"It's vitally important that he stays fit because he reminds me of why I have tried to buy him that many times,” he said to the Chronicle.

"In training, I get those reminders as his finishing is excellent, excellent!

"I am delighted to have him.”

However, Gayle’s poor form is likely to have convinced Bruce that offloading him in January would not be a bad idea.

The Northern Echo claim that Newcastle want £15 million for Gayle though, and that could prove a stumbling block.

Gayle is only likely to be wanted by Championship clubs, and given his age and wage demands, very few teams in the second tier could finance such a move.