Report: Newcastle line up offer for unhappy £22.5m speedster, months after he left Everton

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Ademola Lookman.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on loan this month.

It's claimed that Lookman already wants to leave the German side, just months since pushing for an exit from Everton as he looked to return to Leipzig.

The 22-year-old starred on loan at Leipzig in 2018, hitting five goals and three assists in 11 Bundesliga games on loan there before reluctantly returning to Everton.

After barely featuring under Marco Silva, Lookman got his move to Leipzig, this time permanently for a huge £22.5million fee (Guardian) – more than twice what Everton paid for him in 2017.

This time though, Lookman's stint in Germany has been a nightmare, playing just three times in the Bundesliga for a total of 132 minutes, and he already wants to leave.

It's now believed that Newcastle want to give him an escape route, with Steve Bruce planning an offer to bring him in on loan until the end of the season.

A host of Premier League clubs would no doubt love to sign Lookman if he's available, and Newcastle fans would surely be excited by a move for the former Charlton man.

Lookman is quick and dangerous, whilst using him and Allan Saint-Maximin out wide with Miguel Almiron behind a striker could be a recipe for an exciting brand of football at St James' Park.