Report: Newcastle line up £25.5m striker as Olivier Giroud alternative

Newcastle United were keen on the Chelsea forward, but they are now looking elsewhere as Steve Bruce hunts a striker.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United are hopeful of landing Krzysztof Piatek after Olivier Giroud suggested that he did not want to join them.

Newcastle were keen to take Giroud from Chelsea, with the Frenchman seemingly available for transfer.

However, the World Cup winning striker wants to join a club that are playing European football, and Newcastle could not offer him that.

The Magpies have now admitted defeat in the chase for the experienced front-man, and have a riskier target in mind.

Steve Bruce is keen to bring in Piatek, who looks set to depart AC Milan following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Piatek has a fine goalscoring record in Serie A, but no track record of proving his value in the Premier League.

Newcastle have already seen how difficult it can be for players to make the transition to playing in England, after Joelinton’s struggles this term.

However, Newcastle are believed to be convinced that Piatek can be the man to fire them away from trouble.

Piatek is actually badly out of form, having scored just four league goals this term, but Newcastle still feel that a move for the £25.5 million striker (Sky Sports) could work out.

Newcastle want to take Piatek on loan with a view to making the permanent in the summer, if he is a success.

That could be a smart strategy, as it gives Newcastle an opportunity to effectively test Piatek out before committing to paying a big fee for him.

The Magpies will surely want to avoid spending big on any forwards again, until they have a proven track record of hitting the back of the net in the Premier League.

Newcastle will be desperate to get their striker signing this month correct, as Bruce’s side have badly struggled for goals over the first half of the campaign.