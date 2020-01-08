Report: Middlesbrough and Birmingham have checked on Myles Hippolyte but Millwall showing strongest interest

The Yeovil Town winger has reportedly alerted Middlesbrough Birmingham City and Millwall with his recent fine form.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City have checked on the Yeovil Town winger Myles Hippolyte, but it is Millwall showing the strongest interest, according to The Sun.

Hippolyte has scored five goals in 26 National League games this season, prompting Middlesbrough and Birmingham to watch him in recent matches.

But it is claimed that Millwall's former Birmingham manager, Gary Rowett, has received favourable reports on the Londoner as he looks to strengthen his promotion-chasing side on a budget.

It is said that while Yeovil are desperate not to sell, having their own aspirations of going up, they know it would be hard to turn down a bid from a Championship club.

Whether or not that is where the alleged interest will lead remains to be seen, however.

Hippolyte is not the only winger being linked with both Middlesbrough and Millwall this month, with Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Clarke a reported shared target.

Tottenham are likely to want playing-time guarantees for Clarke, who failed to break into Leeds United's plans earlier in the campaign.

And with neither Middlesbrough (Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha) nor Millwall (Jed Wallace and Connor Mahoney) currently short of options out wide, a move for the teenage may not be viable.

Hippolyte, on the other hand, could be more inclined to fight for his place in either club's team.

The 25-year-old began his career at Brentford and had spells in non-league and Scotland, with Livingston, Falkirk, St Mirren and Dunfermline, before joining Yeovil last summer.

Middlesbrough / Birmingham / Millwall fans - would Hippolyte be a worthwhile addition?