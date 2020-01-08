Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: £19.8m ace who 'often' speaks to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp set to become free agent in summer

Giuseppe Labellarte
Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund together with Juergen Klopp, head coach of Liverpool, before the International Champions Cup 2018 as part of the Borussia Dortmund US Tour 2018 on July 22,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows Mario Gotze well from their time at Borussia Dortmund - could the Reds manager take a chance on him at Anfield this summer?

Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund (L) passes the ball under pressure from Diego Rossi of LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) during their international soccer friendly in Los Angeles,...

Mario Gotze, a player very fond of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, according to a report in German outlet Bild.

Klopp managed the 63-capped Germany international during his time in charge at Dortmund prior to the player's departure to Bayern Munich in 2013, before making his return to Signal Iduna Park three years later for a reported £19.8million (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Gotze, who scored the winner in the 2014 World Cup final, has been limited to a bit-part role this season by head coach Lucien Favre, who has bolstered his attacking ranks further this month with Erling Braut Haaland joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

According to Bild, Gotze was unwilling to take a 30 percent pay cut to extend his stay at the Bundesliga side, and with his contract running out in the summer, the 27-year-old is likely to leave them a second time.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur and Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia...

Gotze gets on well with Klopp, even when the two were no longer colleagues, and told Bild in an interview in April last year: "[Klopp] knew that I wanted to leave Bayern.

"Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges. I often speak to Klopp. He brought me to the first team when I was 17 and he made it all possible. We never stopped talking."

Whether Klopp would find room in the Liverpool squad for Gotze is unclear, but given the good working relationship the two have had in the past, not to mention potentially being able to snap him up for free, surely that would give the Reds boss food for thought?

Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund together with Juergen Klopp, head coach of Liverpool, before the International Champions Cup 2018 as part of the Borussia Dortmund US Tour 2018 on July 22,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch