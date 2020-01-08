Quick links

Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday

Report: Garry Monk has snubbed Sunderland's move for 28-year-old Sheffield Wednesday striker

Olly Dawes
Garry Monk, manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland have reportedly failed with a move for Sam Winnall.

Sam Winnall of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Sunday 29th December 2019.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland asked about signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall – but Garry Monk has snubbed them.

It's claimed that Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce, with the Northern Ireland international set for a £250,000 move.

Sunderland had though considered other options in their pursuit of new firepower, with Winnall allegedly one of Phil Parkinson's targets.

 

However, Monk wants to keep Winnall at Hillsborough, despite the fact that his contract with the Owls is set to expire at the end of the season.

That means Wednesday risk losing Winnall for nothing in a matter of months, but Monk won't let him leave without having a replacement in place.

A deal for Boyce is therefore going ahead, bolstering Parkinson's attacking options in a bargain, cut-price deal, joining international teammate Will Grigg in the Sunderland front line.

Garry Monk, manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

Winnall, 28, is fighting for a new deal at Hillsborough, and has bagged one goal in 13 appearances for Wednesday this season.

Parkinson may still want Winnall when his contract ends, but with Boyce set to arrive, their interest may now be dwindling.

Liam Boyce (27) of Burton Albion during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent on Tuesday 29th October 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch