Report: Garry Monk has snubbed Sunderland's move for 28-year-old Sheffield Wednesday striker

Sunderland have reportedly failed with a move for Sam Winnall.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland asked about signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall – but Garry Monk has snubbed them.

It's claimed that Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce, with the Northern Ireland international set for a £250,000 move.

Sunderland had though considered other options in their pursuit of new firepower, with Winnall allegedly one of Phil Parkinson's targets.

However, Monk wants to keep Winnall at Hillsborough, despite the fact that his contract with the Owls is set to expire at the end of the season.

That means Wednesday risk losing Winnall for nothing in a matter of months, but Monk won't let him leave without having a replacement in place.

A deal for Boyce is therefore going ahead, bolstering Parkinson's attacking options in a bargain, cut-price deal, joining international teammate Will Grigg in the Sunderland front line.

Winnall, 28, is fighting for a new deal at Hillsborough, and has bagged one goal in 13 appearances for Wednesday this season.

Parkinson may still want Winnall when his contract ends, but with Boyce set to arrive, their interest may now be dwindling.