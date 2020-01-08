Report: Celtic want seven-goal striker, clause means he'll cost just £3.4m

Celtic reportedly want Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are now interested in snapping up Jagiellonia Bialystok forward Patryk Klimala as they continue to be linked with strikers.

It's claimed that Klimala is on Neil Lennon's radar, joining the likes of Andraz Sporar and Tino Kadewere in being linked with a move to Parkhead.

Subscribe

Klimala is another striker that isn't a household name right now, but Celtic appear to have spotted some potential in the 21-year-old forward.

With seven goals in 17 games this season, Klimala has really impressed, and Celtic aren't alone in targeting him as Copenhagen are also keen.

That means that not only are Celtic facing Copenhagen in the Europa League knockout stages, but could now go head-to-head for Klimala too.

Klimala allegedly has a €4million (£3.4million) release clause in his contract, meaning he wouldn't break the bank should Celtic decide to move for him.

The youngster may not be quite as ready to step into the Celtic first team as Sporar or Kadewere, but he looks to have real potential for the future after a superb first half of the season.

Celtic have some history with Polish players, and they would surely hope that Klimala is more of an Artur Boruc or Maciej Zurawski than a Pawel Brozek should they sign him this month.