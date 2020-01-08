Report: Celtic planning South American recruitment drive

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will miss out on Fabricio Bruno - but could Santos' Lucas Verissimo be on Neil Lennon's radar?

Celtic are scouring South America for defensive reinforcements, according to The Mail – though they look set to miss out on Cruzeiro’s Fabricio Bruno.

With Neil Lennon’s side sitting nervously above Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table after being outplayed once again by Steven Gerrard’s men, The Hoops are under pressure to nail the January transfer window.

A new centre-forward is on the mind, as links with Andraz Sporar, Tyrese Campbell and Patryk Klimala attest, but it seems that Celtic are looking for a new signing at the other end of the pitch too.

With Jozo Simunovic stuck on the treatment table and Jack Hendry well down the pecking order, another centre-back would be welcomed at Parkhead with open arms – and it seems that Celtic are thinking outside the box as their recruitment drive gets underway.

The Mail reports that the Premiership champions have descended on South America in search for reinforcements, though one man who will not be joining is Cruzeiro powerhouse Bruno.

Celtic made a £3 million bid in December, according to Globo Esporte, but Bruno has since agreed a move to top-flight newcomers Red Bull Bragantino (Futebol Interior).

It remains to be seen who is next on the hitlist.

According to UOL, Santos are open to selling Lucas Verissimo this month despite turning down a loan offer from Everton. And the ball-playing, technically gifted Brazilian would perhaps be a better fit for Lennon than the more industrial Bruno.