Report: Carlo Ancelotti promotes 18-year-old Everton star, 'big chance' he makes league debut

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has been included in his side's match day squad in the Premier League four times this season.

According to The Sun, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is planning to promote Anthony Gordon to his first-team at the weekend.

Everton are in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, when they will be under pressure to bounce back from an awful showing against Liverpool in their last outing.

Ancelotti could turn away from his experience players though, and provide a chance to Gordon, who has impressed him since he arrived.

The 18-year-old has been on the bench four times for Everton this season, but he is now given a ‘big chance’ of making his debut at the weekend.

 

If Ancelotti does pick Gordon to start for Everton it could be a wise move, as supporters have been urging the youngster to be given an opportunity for some time.

Gordon appears to be one of the very best youngsters at Goodison Park currently, with the attacker possessing a great deal of skill and a clinical finish.

Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Everton v Gor Mahia friendly match at Goodison Park on November 6, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

He would surely provide Everton with energy which has been so desperately lacking from their performances at times this term.

And with Everton fans on the backs of many of their older players, bringing in a youngster who would have the support of the Goodison Park crowd could be a wise move for Ancelotti to make.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

