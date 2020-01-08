Report: Carlo Ancelotti promotes 18-year-old Everton star, 'big chance' he makes league debut

Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has been included in his side's match day squad in the Premier League four times this season.

According to The Sun, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is planning to promote Anthony Gordon to his first-team at the weekend.

Everton are in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, when they will be under pressure to bounce back from an awful showing against Liverpool in their last outing.

Ancelotti could turn away from his experience players though, and provide a chance to Gordon, who has impressed him since he arrived.

The 18-year-old has been on the bench four times for Everton this season, but he is now given a ‘big chance’ of making his debut at the weekend.

If Ancelotti does pick Gordon to start for Everton it could be a wise move, as supporters have been urging the youngster to be given an opportunity for some time.

Gordon appears to be one of the very best youngsters at Goodison Park currently, with the attacker possessing a great deal of skill and a clinical finish.

He would surely provide Everton with energy which has been so desperately lacking from their performances at times this term.

And with Everton fans on the backs of many of their older players, bringing in a youngster who would have the support of the Goodison Park crowd could be a wise move for Ancelotti to make.