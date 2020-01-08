Report: Carlo Ancelotti could sell five Everton players in clear-out

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is planning wholesale changes at Goodison Park according to the latest reports.

According to The Sun, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could have a clear-out, with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Michael Keane all available for sale.

Ancelotti is said to have ‘given up’ on Sigurdsson, after his latest poor performance for Everton against Liverpool.

The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool youngsters at Anfield in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Sigurdsson was arguably their weakest performer on the day.

Walcott also struggled during the game, and Ancelotti may well be ruthless in letting him go.

If Walcott does leave it would be an interesting decision from the Italian, as his predecessor Marco Silva only spoke positively of the former Arsenal man.

“Theo was always a really important player for me, even if sometimes he was not playing, not starting, and he knows that,” Silva said to the Belfast Telegraph soon before leaving.

Ancelotti would really show his demands for excellence if he was to sell Walcott, Keane and Sigurdsson and his clear-out may not stop there.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Cenk Tosun could also depart according to the latest reports, as Everton shake up their squad.

Everton supporters are unlikely to be disappointed with any of the potential departures, as they are some of the players who have badly disappointed during their time at Goodison Park.

Everton have hugely underperformed this season, and it could be that entirely refreshing the squad is exactly what is needed to break them out of their pattern of poor results.