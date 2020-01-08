Report: Cardiff, Stoke and Reading looking at Josh Laurent for January deal

The Shrewsbury Town midfielder is said to be interesting Cardiff City, Stoke City and Reading.

Cardiff City, Stoke City and Reading are tracking the Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent, according to The Telegraph.

The Championship trio are each said to be looking at Laurent 'for a January deal'.

The 24-year-old has scored or made seven goals in 26 games for Shrewsbury this season and could be ready to jump up a division with either Cardiff, Stoke or Reading.

A move to Stoke would arguably make the most sense for Laurent, with Peter Etebo having already left the club and the Nigerian's fellow midfielders Mark Duffy and Joe Allen tipped to follow him out of the Bet365 Stadium.

The Staffordshire side's home is also less than an hour's drive from Shrewsbury, although a move to Berkshire with Reading could appeal to the Londoner for geographical reasons.

It is, however, Neil Harris's Cardiff that would, on current form, present Laurent with the best chance of playing Premier League football next season.

The former Queens Park Rangers trainee's contract is thought to expire this summer.

Cardiff, Reading or Stoke - what would be the best move for Laurent?