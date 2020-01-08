Quick links

Report: Aston Villa target 28-year-old striker with one league goal this season

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa reportedly like Sassuolo attacker Gregoire Defrel.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are now considering Sassuolo's Gregoire Defrel as a potential attacking addition during this month's transfer window.

It's claimed that Villa have been told by Crystal Palace that Christian Benteke won't be loaned out, whilst they can't take Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea having signed Danny Drinkwater on Tuesday.

That leaves Villa scrambling for a new striker, given that Wesley is out for the rest of the season and Keinan Davis is unavailable, leaving Jonathan Kodjia as the only recognised striker.

 

Villa are now looking towards Sassuolo attacker Defrel, adding him to their attacking wish list as Dean Smith desperately seeks a goalscorer.

Defrel, 28, is currently on loan at Sassuolo from Roma, but has only bagged one goal and one assist in eight Serie A games so far this season.

The French attacker was a star for Sassuolo in the past, before following Eusebio Di Francesco to Roma in 2017, making his move permanent only to be loaned out to Sampdoria last season.

A 12-goal campaign there prompted Sassuolo to re-sign him on loan, but with a lack of goals and playing time, they likely wouldn't stand in Villa's way of signing him.

Defrel has no future at Roma either, but whilst he has pace and skill, he isn't a natural goalscorer and doesn't really fit the same kind of mould as Wesley, so it's a surprise to see him linked with a move to Villa Park.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

