Report: Aston Villa submit big-money bid for exciting striker, waiting for answer

Aston Villa are reportedly making their move for Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Aston Villa have now launched a huge €30million (£25.5million) bid to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

It's claimed that Villa have decided to firm up their interest in the Polish hitman with a cash bid, and Milan will now consider their proposal.

Milan paid £31million to sign Piatek for Genoa just a year ago (Guardian), so it's hard to see them taking a loss on the striker this month.

Still, Villa are desperate for a striker after Wesley's season-ending injury, and may feel that Piatek can score the goals to fire Dean Smith's side to safety.

Piatek, 24, hit the headlines last season having smashed 13 goals in 19 games for Genoa, which earned him that big January move to Milan.

After a hot start with nine goals in 18 games, Piatek's goals have dried up a little this season, notching just four times in 18 Serie A games.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now signed, it will be fascinated to see whether Milan cash in on Piatek this month, with Villa now pushing to seal an exciting coup according to Di Marzio.

More of a penalty box poacher than a target man like Wesley, Piatek has shown he can score goals if he given the service, and seeing him link up with Jack Grealish could be hugely exciting for Villa.

It's somewhat surprising to see Villa throwing money at a deal though, as the Daily Mail recently claimed that they could be in Financial Fair Play trouble – but if Piatek can keep Villa in the Premier League, the rewards will be much greater than £25million.